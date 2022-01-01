Big-time robber

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The police say video footage have confirmed that the man who was shot and killed by a security guard during Wednesday's attempted robbery at the branch of Scotiabank in Sam Sharpe Square, Montego Bay, has been on their radar for a string of robberies in Montego Bay recently.

The police has named the deceased as Dwight Anglin, who was of a Norwood, St James, address. He is believed to be in his early 20s.

He has been fingered in the recent robberies of two supermarkets operated by Chinese nationals and the robbery of a tourist.

“There have been videos that have verified to be him by our technical experts, caught on camera committing other crimes which is robbery of Chinese nationals. There was a location that was searched that he has control over, that an iPhone, which was robbed from a visitor, was also found,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Clifford Chambers, head of the Area One Police Division, told the Jamaica Observer. “He has been on the police radar since those crimes were committed and a person fitting his description was put on our e-fit, which is our electronically draft system, and he was being sought.”

Knives have been featured in all the robberies, the senior cop confirmed.

Reports are that a man entered the building at approximately 8:50 am on Wednesday, shortly after the bank was opened to the public. It is alleged that the man, who was armed with a knife, jumped over the tellers' counter where he held the knife at a worker's neck while making his demands.

The police say he was shot by an armed security guard on duty.

The Quick Response team assigned to the Jamaica Constabulary Force responded to the incident and the man was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

— Horace Hines