Bishop Purcell Jackson replaces Damion Crawford in Eastern Portland

Damion Crawford has been replaced by Bishop Purcell Jackson as the People’s National Party (PNP) caretaker for Portland Eastern.

Crawford resigned in January, eight months after he was defeated by the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) Ann-Marie Vaz in the April 2019 by-election.

Jackson’s entry into politics was announced by PNP president Dr Peter Phillips on Sunday at a Regional Executive Council meeting at the Jasicera Park in St Andrew.

Jackson was selected ahead of two other applicants; Colin Bell and Ryan Bailey.

The next parliamentary elections is constitutionally due by 2021.