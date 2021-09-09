Bishop raps Government's approach to COVID fight

PRESIDING Bishop of the Holiness Christian Church in Jamaica Rev Dr Alvin Bailey has criticised the Government “for not optimising the opportunities to convince the Jamaican public to adhere to the established COVID-19 protocols and to get vaccinated, amid the alarming rise in the number of people dying from the virus.

Bishop Bailey, who made it clear that his views were personal and not representative of the church community as a whole, said Prime Minister Andrew Holness has shown gross indiscretion in many of his decisions which has resulted in deaths and irreversible damage to the local economy. He said among the ill-advised decisions taken by the Government was reopening the country's borders too soon and facilitating national events, a number of which were hosted by privately-owned entities.

Bishop Bailey, in a release, said: “Notwithstanding all the missteps, the prime minister continues to project himself as acting on behalf of all citizens by declaring partial lockdown measures that do not reflect consultation with known competent non-government organisations and qualified local experts who continue to voice their recommendations, to which Mr Holness seems to show scant regard.”

According to Bishop Bailey, it is discouraging and demotivating that people outside of the Government service whose efforts to support the control of the virus are not recognised in the regular updates given through national broadcasts and press releases. He said that of significance also is the number of Jamaica who are being infected by COVID-19 and do not have access to early intervention or the public health system, resulting in serious illnesses and deaths not being reported.

“It is also imperative that Government acknowledges the efforts of the church community in the promotion of the vaccine, as one of the most influential groups and loudest non-government voice. In fact, the Jamaica Umbrella Group of Churches represents over 96 per cent of Christians locally and hundreds of churches islandwide have made their facilities available as vaccine centres, yet that fact is not included in the updates,” said Bishop Bailey.

In addition, he said a number of social media seminars have been conducted by Christian experts, among them doctors who have been providing medical advice and answers to questions from church members and other interested persons. “Yet, no mention is made of this,” Bishop Bailey noted.

The head of the Holiness Christian Church said, too, that a number of private doctors were doing independent work in saving hundreds of lives by using other methods and medications but they have not been acknowledged publicly.

“The prime minister's seemingly self-serving and profiling announcements have resulted in a non-compliant response from the general public to the COVID-19 initiatives and this is becoming an embarrassment to the leader and his Government,” Bishop Bailey said.

“The prime minister needs to play the role of leader of the nation and allow ministers of government to take the lead for their respective portfolios to ensure that the COVID-19 protocols are applied as relevant. At present the areas of crime and violence, social services, agriculture and tourism are not reflecting an optimum response to the COVID-19 crisis. Against this background, it is my view that where any minister is proving incompetent, Mr Holness should consider the recourse of reshuffling his Cabinet.”