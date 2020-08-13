Bishop arrested for selling bleach as ‘miracle cure’ for COVID-19

Self-proclaimed archbishop of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing in Florida, Mark Grenon, and three of his sons have been charged by US federal authorities for selling bleach which they claimed was a cure for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Grenon was arrested in Colombia and faces extradition to the US. The substance, chlorine dioxide, is a powerful bleach used in textile manufacturing. The Grenons marketed it as “miracle mineral solution” or MMS which they claimed would cure almost all illnesses including COVID-19, cancer, HIV/Aids, and autism when consumed.

The solution has caused the deaths of seven American citizens.

According to the Guardian, Greno wrote to US President Donald Trump to encourage him to embrace the product in his efforts to contain virus. The letter claimed MMS “can rid the body of COVID-19”.

It appears the president was somewhat convinced as a few days later, he suggested injecting disinfectant into the body to fight COVID-19 during a White House briefing. “Is there a way we can do something, by an injection inside or almost a cleaning?” he said.