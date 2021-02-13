Bizarre COVID-19 symptom seen in Italy

BUZZ Fam, you haven’t seen it all. The list of mysterious coronavirus symptoms keeps getting longer and more bizarre.

The latest unexpected side effect was observed in an 86-year-old woman in Italy. Her fingers turned black with gangrene as COVID-19 caused severe clotting, cutting off the blood supply to her extremities.

Doctors were forced to amputate three of those fingers after diagnosing the woman in April 2020. In a new report published in the European Journal of Vascular & Endovascular Surgery, they refer to the case study as a “severe manifestation” of the disease.

And more than a year into the pandemic and scientists are still discovering unanticipated symptoms. Last week, King’s College London researcher Tim Spector, a professor of genetic epidemiology, revealed that one in five COVID-19 patients are reporting less common ills, such as skin rashes, mouth sores and an enlarged tongue, which aren’t included in the CDC’s list of symptoms.

Spector’s speculation comes via data collected by the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the UK, which encourages Britons to self-report what they experience during an infection. Spector told USA Today last week that “COVID tongue,” in which tongues of coronavirus patients inexplicably swell, is one of the rarest symptoms he’s observed, “affecting less than 1 in 100 people,” he estimated.

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention lists symptoms of coronavirus as fever, body aches, trouble breathing and nasal congestion,. Other common warning signs have included nausea and vomiting, diarrhea and a mysterious inability to taste and smell