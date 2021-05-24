Black Lives Matter activist shot in head in London

A prominent Black Live Matter activist was shot in the head in the South London community of Southwark at around 3 a.m. on Sunday (May 23).

Britain’s Taking the Initiative Party ( TTIP) confirmed that 27-year-old Sasha Johnson was injured in the early morning incident, sharing on their Facebook page that she was in “intensive care” and “critical condition”.

According to the political organization that was formed last year, with the goal of representing the interest of Black working class people , Johnson had received several death threats before the attack.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you that our own Sasha Johnson has sustained a gunshot wound to her head. She is currently hospitalised and in a critical condition. The incident happened in the early hours of this morning, following numerous death threats,” said the party in a Facebook post.

“Sasha has always been actively fighting for black people and the injustices that surround the black community, as well as being both a member of BLM and a member of Taking the Initiative Party’s Executive Leadership Committee, “ added the organization.

London’s Metropolitan Police Service did not name Johnson as the woman involved in the attack, however they did confirm the incident, noting that it had occurred in the vicinity of a “house where a party was taking place.”

The police further said that at present “there is nothing to suggest” the shooting in south London was targeted or linked to “activism”.

Johnson rose to prominence in 2020 during the Black Lives Matter protests, as a leader of the TTIP, which has been dubbed Britain’s first Black-led political party.