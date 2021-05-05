Black Lives Matter apparel banned at Tokyo Olympics

Black Lives Matter apparel banned at Tokyo OlympicsWednesday, May 05, 2021
|
There will be no protests or political messages at the Tokyo Olympics.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) says a survey conducted found that the majority of competitors were in support of the ban.
The IOC said it surveyed more than 3,500 athletes over the past year and that 70% said it was “not appropriate to demonstrate or express their views” on the field of play or at the opening or closing ceremony.
This means raising a fist on the podium or taking a knee would still risk punishment at the Tokyo Games this year.
The IOC also said that slogans such as “Black Lives Matter” will not be allowed on athlete apparel at Olympic venues, though it approved using the words “peace,” “respect,” “solidarity,” “inclusion” and “equality” on T-shirts.
The IOC says any instance of breaking the rules will be evaluated by an athlete’s respective National Olympic Committee, International Federation and the IOC, and disciplinary action will be taken on a case-by-case basis as necessary.
