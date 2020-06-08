Black Lives Matter Bermuda decides against boycotting businesses

Black

Lives Matter Bermuda has said it won’t boycott businesses as originally planned

but will promote and uplift black businesses.

The move comes after the group staged a successful peaceful demonstration in support of the global Black Lives Matter movement which drew over 7,000 demonstrators to Hamilton, the country’s capital.

The movement in the British Overseas Territory, organised by Dynera Bean and Jasmine Brangman, has grown to include a series of one-week boycotts of certain businesses.

However, the group says after much discussion they had decided against boycotting stores and will instead uplift and promote black businesses.

“We hear you loud and clear and we thank you for your gracious comments and continued support. We now know our announcement to boycott the supermart was extreme and has not been received favourably. Our decision was based on the highly-priced goods and services we need to survive,” read a post by the Black Live Matter Bermuda group on Facebook.

“The protest was in support of the BLM movement globally, however, we can no longer turn a blind eye to the issues in our own community that plagues our people. After much reading and discussion, we have decided instead of boycotting stores weekly we will uplift and promote black businesses for you to support,” added the group in its post.

Black Lives Matter Bermuda also used the occasion to share that it would be offering an online petition form for the community to speak up over inflated prices.