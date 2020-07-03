Black Plague case discovered in Mongolia

Mongolia has quarantined its western region near the border with Russia after identifying two suspected cases of the black plague.

According to the country’s National Centre for Zoonotic Diseases (NCZD), a 27-year-old resident of Tsetseg soum in Khovd province was taken to a hospital on Sunday after eating marmot meat.

“Preliminary test results revealed on Monday that he was diagnosed with the bubonic plague (black plague),” the NCZD said in a statement yesterday. Adding that the man was in critical condition.

The NCZD said it has analyzed samples taken from 146 people who it said had contacts with the two infected persons and identified 504 second-contact individuals.

The NCZD urged citizens not to eat marmot meat.

The black plague is a bacterial disease that is typically spread by fleas living on wild rodents such as marmots.

The disease can kill an adult in less than 24 hours if it is not treated in time, according to the World Health Organisation.