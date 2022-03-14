Black River first town in Jamaica to receive electricity

Black River first town in Jamaica to receive electricityMonday, March 14, 2022
|
The town Black River in St Elizabeth was the first in the island to receive electricity in 1893 in a house named 'Waterloo' owned by the Leyden family. This was long before many homes in the United States had electric power. In fact, historians state that only in 1925 did half of all homes in the US have electricity.
In early Jamaica, Black River was a booming town as residents made their wealth from exporting logwood brought down the town's famous river, said to be the longest in Jamaica as it begins near Coleyville in Manchester as Hector's River, running westerly and, after passing Troy in Westmoreland, goes underground in the Cockpit Country. It emerges as the One Eye River in Oxford, Manchester, then goes underground again and when it comes above ground at Mexico in St Elizabeth it officially becomes Black River, travelling south to the Caribbean Sea.
The Black River is said to be navigable for approximately 12 miles.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy