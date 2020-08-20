The BlackBerry smartphone is making a comeback!

In 2000, when people were in need of a phone that offered more than just calling, the BlackBerry appeared. With features like a color display, WiFi, instant messaging, and web browsing, it became a status symbol for the wealthy and connected. But with the competition from iOS and Andriod, and its slow inclination to keep up with the changing smartphone market, the BlackBerry disappeared.

But now, it’s making a comeback. Texas-based OnwardMobility acquired the licence for the handset from its original maker and announced the release of a 5G model set for 2021.

Like its predecessors, the firm is positioning the new BlackBerry more for workers on-the-go, but is set to include the standard features such as a top-notch camera and government-level security

The revived BlackBerry is said to come with a new physical keyboard design that will ‘reflect the brand values from a keyboard typing experience and input experience,’ according to a report by The Register.

Peter Franklin, CEO of OnwardMobility, said: “Enterprise professionals are eager for secure 5G devices that enable productivity, without sacrificing the user experience.”

“BlackBerry smartphones are known for protecting communications, privacy, and data. This is an incredible opportunity for OnwardMobility to bring next-generation 5G devices to market with the backing of BlackBerry and FIH Mobile.”

Will you be getting one BUZZ fam?