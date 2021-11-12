Blackman kept brother's and cousin's hands clean, witness testifies

Andre “Blackman” Bryan, alleged honcho of the Klansman gang, went the extra mile to keep the hands of his brother and cousin — who are accused of being members of that criminal organisation — gore free, a former gang member testified yesterday.

Kevaughn Green, Bryan's sibling, and his cousin Roel Taylor are among 33 people charged for being part of a criminal organisation and for illegal possession of firearms on the 25-count indictment brought by the State.

Yesterday, Witness One, who has been prolific in his evidence against the gang in recent weeks, while under cross-examination by Shannon Clarke, attorney for Green, rebutted that he had lied about Green being a member of the gang. He further claimed that Bryan had restrained his brother from being part of killings done by the gang, but had allowed him to “collect guns”.

“Blackman don't want him do any killing; he always keep him back most of the times,” the witness said in response to further questioning by trial judge Chief Justice Bryan Sykes. He also alleged that this was Bryan's approach towards Taylor.

According to the witness, Green was very much top tier as, “At nights when we are bleaching [staying up until late] he is also there.”

“I remember when they buy a AK-47 he was also there, he was one of the ones who test it out, see if it firing good,” the witness said.

Asked by the chief justice, “So, Mr Bryan would keep him back from some things?” The witness responded, “Yes, Your Honour.”

In the meantime, the witness, who has also maintained that he was a high-ranking member of the gang, rejected suggestions by Clarke that he had lied about her client.

“When you told this court that Mr Kevaughn Green is a member of this gang you spoke about, I suggest to you that that is not true,” Clarke said.

“Miss, yuh finish? Mr Green is part of the gang, Ma'am,” the witness said firmly.

Clarke prodded further, pointed out that, despite having told the court that Green was a member of the gang, none of the witness' multiple statements to the police mentioned that detail.

“If I was to put everything in writing I wouldn't finish that statement based on the amount of information,” the witness said in agreeing that he had not mentioned Green in his statements.

“You went further, you told us that Kevaughn is a top-tier member of a gang you spoke about, but in your statement you made no mention of that…yuh came here fi lie on Kevaughn Green,” the lawyer charged.

“I am part of the gang. I know everybody's role. I am not telling no lie. He can also tell you about a night,” the witness said before being cut off mid-sentence by Clarke.

Sykes intervened: “So how could you not mention to the police that Mr Green is this very important person in the organisation, a decision-maker, one of the persons who nothing happened without his say so?”

The witness replied: “I have never seen him give an order, but I know Blackman would tell him to collect guns. He has never given any orders to me.”

Justice Sykes: “Would it be correct to say that, in terms of your actual experience with Mr Green, you have never really seen him giving orders? ...These persons you describe as top tier, why do you say they are?”

Witness: “Who I call top tier have talk, they can make something happen without Blackman, that's one of the main reasons. Also, if Blackman want to meet, these are the persons he would call.”