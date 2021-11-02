Blackman's arrest bothered soldier, witness testifies

Jermaine Robinson, the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) member on trial for being part of the St Catherine-based Klansman gang, was agitated that the gang was losing ground after its alleged leader Andre “Blackman” Bryan was locked up, a prosecution witness testified yesterday.

Witness number 1, the second ex-member of the gang, said the army man was another member of Bryan's security detail. He told the court that Robinson had been introduced to him in 2017 by Bryan, who said, “A soldier this, ennuh.” He said he saw Robinson on several other occasions involving the gang and detailed one instance in which he said Robinson, who had injured one hand which had been placed in a cast, handled an AK 47 with the other hand.

He said Robinson was often where Bryan was.

According to the witness, the last time he saw the army man was at a checkpoint in Spanish Town.

“He told them not to search mi and just let mi through,” the witness said, and claimed Robinson, who was clad in the JDF garb, had said, 'Let him through, mi know him.' ”

He told the court that Robinson then pulled him aside and asked him if he hadn't heard from “the general” and asked for his (the witness's telephone number).

He further told the court that on the day of his visit to the Criminal Investigations Branch, where he gave the police information about the gang, Robinson called him while he was in the presence of the investigators. He said the army man “was asking about Blackman, if I don't hear from him because he want to talk to him because he want to tun up back di ting”.

According to the witness, Robinson said, “Di ting come in like a joke ting.” This, he said, meant that he “wanted more people to be dead and more killings in the Spanish Town area”.

The witness had last week told the court that, on that visit, which took place in 2018, Bryan, who was then incarcerated, had actually called him from a private number from the confines of the prison. He said investigators had disbelieved, up to that point, that he had been in dialogue with Bryan while he was in prison. He said, upon receiving the call, he put the phone on speaker so they could hear Bryan speaking to him for themselves, at which point they realised he had not lied.

Earlier in the trial, witness number two, who was the first gang member turned informant to take the stand after the September 20 start, had also said Robinson stood guard at his house at nights while Bryan was there. He said, during these times, Robinson had a gun in his possession. According to the witness, Robinson had told him that he was a soldier. He, however, admitted that he had never seen Robinson in uniform.

Last week, Roxine Smith, the attorney representing Robinson, in cross-examining witness number two stated that Robinson hardly had any time to commit crimes, having been stationed in Flanker in Montego Bay, St James, after graduating as a member of the JDF in 2016. She said her client was transferred to Kingston in 2017 and placed in a special course at Up Park Camp, where he was confined.

The witness, however, countered that, although Robinson hardly had time due to work, he still played a role in the gang.

A total of 33 people, accused of being members of the gang, are on trial before Chief Justice Bryan Sykes in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.