Blackness finally getting piped water

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Residents of Blackness, Burnt Savannah, in Westmoreland are today rejoicing as their wish for piped water is finally being granted.

After months of pleas, discussions, and recommendations the National Water Commission (NWC) began the process of laying pipes in the community on Saturday, August 21. The residents, have over the years, had to buy several feet of pipe to access water that is almost one mile away from their homes. Due to low water pressure, however, the commodity only comes to their pipes in the early mornings around 2 o'clock; thus, residents still had to purchase water from water trucks to fill their tanks or drums.

Councillor Kevin Murray (Jamaica Labour Party, Friendship Division) told the Jamaica Observer last weekend that he was informed that the NWC would have completed the pipe laying on Sunday.

“The next step is for the residents to apply for their metres and connect to the main, which will now be right at their gates instead of all the way down the hill,” he said.

“I am extremely grateful that NWC responded to my plea of giving the people of Blackness the opportunity to have access to the precious commodity,” he continued. “I must admit that I was extremely surprised when I received the confirmation that the pipelines were to be laid. I must definitely make special mention of Mr Garfield Mcfarlane and [Regional Director] Jeffrey Smith, who both ensured that this dream became a reality.”

Dermot Haughton, a lifelong resident of the community, said: “To see this pipeline materialise now, it's a great feeling. We don't have to carry water on our head again. We can live decent lives now and take shower and drink healthy water and live happily. Some of us had to buy line from almost half a mile and run it through some bushes to reach all the way on the other side. When we turn on the pipe is air come inside of it. Because we have to take it from so far away and it have to come up the hill the pressure is low. Like 2 or 3 in the morning is when we get some water in the pipes.”

Another resident, Delroy Graham, who has been living in the community since 1965, stated that he is ready to switch to the new line once it is available. “I have my metre already,” he stated. “Now that I see improvements a gwaan I going to now take it from my gate to my yard. Mi feel proud a di councillor. I feeling pretty good.”

Carol DaCosta whose family operates a farm in the community stated that she did not believe she would see this in her lifetime.

“For years we have been asking for water,” she told the Observer. “When I called the NWC they told me this is not feasible because there is not enough persons for them to run a line. I felt dejected. I told them it is because there is no line why people not coming there to live. I am elated Mr Murray tried. Water is life.”

DaCosta explained that she and her siblings took over their father's farm, a registered entity with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority, and rely heavily on rainwater to operate it. With rainwater only, her father grew cane and raised animals. She stated that during droughts they purchase water at $3,000 per tank every three weeks.

In the midst of celebration, Murray cautioned the residents that they must still put storage in place as the Bullstrode Plant to feed the network, which is still not 100 per cent reliable.

For several years residents have been affected by lack of water in communities supplied by the Bullstrode Water plant. Some councillors blame the lack of upgrade of the water plant, stating that it was initially created to supply water to 13,000 residents, which, today, would be the town of Grange Hill only. With new housing developments over the years, the system now supplies residents in most of western and central Westmoreland.

However, NWC's Smith has stated that the true challenge is caused by turbidity during the rainy season.

“Whenever there is a lot of rain we get dirty water from the spring,” he explained, “We can't put the dirty water in the system. So we have to shut down during these times.”