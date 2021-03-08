Blake Griffin signs with the Brooklyn Nets — report

Blake Griffin signs with the Brooklyn Nets — reportMonday, March 08, 2021
|
Blake Griffin is reportedly heading to the Brooklyn Nets.
Griffin became a free agent on Friday after completing a buyout contract with the Detroit Pistons.
News of his move to the Nets was revealed by the multiple news outlets on Sunday.
Griffin, 31, is a six-time NBA All-Star and will add to the high-flying Nets who are closing in on the top spot in the eastern conference.
His new teammate, James harden, told the Associated Press, “I’m sure he wants to win. If he passed up more money (from) Detroit, he wants to win, and he wants to have an opportunity to play meaningful minutes. I’m assuming that’s one of the reasons why he came.” Harden said.
“Obviously, we know the athletic and high-jumping Blake. But I think as of these last couple years, he’s knocking down the 3-ball a little bit better, ballhandling is a lot better and he can be a great contribution to this team.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy