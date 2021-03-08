Blake Griffin signs with the Brooklyn Nets — report

Blake Griffin is reportedly heading to the Brooklyn Nets.

Griffin became a free agent on Friday after completing a buyout contract with the Detroit Pistons.

News of his move to the Nets was revealed by the multiple news outlets on Sunday.

Griffin, 31, is a six-time NBA All-Star and will add to the high-flying Nets who are closing in on the top spot in the eastern conference.

His new teammate, James harden, told the Associated Press, “I’m sure he wants to win. If he passed up more money (from) Detroit, he wants to win, and he wants to have an opportunity to play meaningful minutes. I’m assuming that’s one of the reasons why he came.” Harden said.

“Obviously, we know the athletic and high-jumping Blake. But I think as of these last couple years, he’s knocking down the 3-ball a little bit better, ballhandling is a lot better and he can be a great contribution to this team.”