Blenheim residents puzzled over robbery motive in murder of Lorna Lake

NEWPORT, Manchester — Residents of the deep-rural farming community of Blenheim are questioning the circumstances of an attempted robbery that allegedly led to the murder of 54-year-old Lorna Lake, last Friday.

This follows an initial report made to the police by Lake's common-law husband.

“Nobody nuh rob nobody over deh, because weh dem ago rob?” a resident asked when the Jamaica Observer visited the community yesterday.

The resident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, described Lake as a hard-working farmer.

“The people do them little selling all the time. Most of the times when dem have corn and the woman [Lake] will walk the whole district and sell any little thing. She is the best woman, because she never tell anybody in this district that dem eye red,” he said.

Residents say the common-law husband had moved from the area many years ago when land was being mined by bauxite/alumina company Alpart, but that he had returned to farm on it in recent years with Lake.

The couple lived in a humble one-bedroom dwelling with no electricity in a remote area of the community.

Another resident also poured cold water on the motive of robbery.

“A most 'mannerable' woman me ever meet from me born. She nah pass you without asking how you are. The man is from here, but she is from Spalding in Clarendon. The thing is we can't see how robbery would be involved, because dem nuh have it like that,” he said.

Police reported that about 9:30 pm information was received that a female had been abducted from her home. Residents and officers searched nearby bushes and discovered Lake's body. She was lying on her stomach with wounds to the face.

Head of the Manchester police, Superintendent Lloyd Darby told the Observer yesterday that the police are pursuing all angles in the investigation.

“From the initial reports made by the gentleman [Lake's common-law husband], we would say [the motive] is robbery, but we are investigating… We are awaiting the autopsy and other scientific evidence… We are pursuing all of the possibilities in the investigation,” he said.

Darby is appealing for the public's assistance with the investigation.

“Anyone that has any information that can assist the police whether on the day of the incident or anything prior to the incident, anything at all that can assist the police, we ask people to be good citizens and let us have that information,” said Darby.