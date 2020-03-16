BLESS CUBA: Embargoed island to accept virus-hit Caribbean cruise with 600 British passengers

BLESS CUBA: Embargoed island to accept virus-hit Caribbean cruise with 600 British passengersMonday, March 16, 2020
|
Hundreds of British passengers who were stranded on a Caribbean cruise over coronavirus fears are set to fly home from Cuba.
Captain Jozo Glavic told guests that the cruise ship Braemar was setting sail for Cuba where officials have agreed to accept the ship out of ‘humanitarian concerns’.
The Foreign Office in London said it was “working around the clock to arrange evacuation flights from Cuba to the UK”.
The ship has been anchored near the Bahamas for several days after five people tested positive on the Dutch island of Curacao.
Officials in the Bahamas have refused to let the ship dock but are offering supplies of food and medication. But Sunday night, a diplomatic source in Cuba told CNN that the government there was willing to accept the ship out of “humanitarian concerns”.
The Cuban source said the country was willing to take in the ship in a “shared effort to confront and stop the spread of the pandemic”.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy