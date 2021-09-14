Board chairman calls emergency meeting, citing unrest among school staff

On the evening of September 6, 2021 Merl Grove Board Chairman David Hall summoned an emergency meeting of the school board, citing unrest at the school related to actions by the Principal Dr Marjorie Fullerton.

Following is the text of Hall's letter to board members who would later, by majority vote, suspend the principal:

“Dear board members,

I have been made aware that there is unrest at the school today, resultant on the return of the principal.

All plans which were put it place by the vice-principal Mrs Ricketts and the teachers responsible for the orientation programme have been overturned by the principal and she has withdrawn all responsibilities from the vice-principal.

I gather this is affecting staff morale and we certainly don't want this matter to escalate as this is the week of orientation. I am asking the principal to work with the vice-principal and the orientation committee to ensure the orientation process runs smoothly for the rest of the week as it did today.

I am inviting all board members to an emergency meeting on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 6:00 pm to address this urgent matter.”

Principal suspended

The day after the meeting, Hall wrote Principal Fullerton to inform her the board has suspended her, pending a disciplinary hearing set for September 21, 2021.

Following is the text of Hall's letter to Fullerton:

“The board of management of the MGHS, by 10 votes to four votes, on Thursday, September 9, 2021, decided to take disciplinary action against you, pending disciplinary proceedings on September 21, 2021, pursuant to Regulation 60 of the Education Act, The Education Regulation 1980.

The board hereby suspends you from duties with effect from Friday, September 10, 2021 until its disciplinary proceedings are determined.

Please ensure that you provide to the Vice-Principal Mrs Loretta Ricketts and the Bursar Ms Merlene Lawrence the relevant passwords, accounts, keys and other pertinent assets allocated to you in your capacity as principal, to allow for the seamless continuity and efficiency of the school's operation in your absence.

Please also ensure that key staff under your management, specifically the system administrators and the secretary to the office of the principal, are advised of the change of management during this period.”