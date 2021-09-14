Board chairman calls emergency meeting, citing unrest among school staff

Board chairman calls emergency meeting, citing unrest among school staffTuesday, September 14, 2021
|
On the evening of September 6, 2021 Merl Grove Board Chairman David Hall summoned an emergency meeting of the school board, citing unrest at the school related to actions by the Principal Dr Marjorie Fullerton.
Following is the text of Hall's letter to board members who would later, by majority vote, suspend the principal:
“Dear board members,
I have been made aware that there is unrest at the school today, resultant on the return of the principal.
All plans which were put it place by the vice-principal Mrs Ricketts and the teachers responsible for the orientation programme have been overturned by the principal and she has withdrawn all responsibilities from the vice-principal.
I gather this is affecting staff morale and we certainly don't want this matter to escalate as this is the week of orientation. I am asking the principal to work with the vice-principal and the orientation committee to ensure the orientation process runs smoothly for the rest of the week as it did today.
I am inviting all board members to an emergency meeting on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 6:00 pm to address this urgent matter.”
Principal suspended
The day after the meeting, Hall wrote Principal Fullerton to inform her the board has suspended her, pending a disciplinary hearing set for September 21, 2021.
Following is the text of Hall's letter to Fullerton:
“The board of management of the MGHS, by 10 votes to four votes, on Thursday, September 9, 2021, decided to take disciplinary action against you, pending disciplinary proceedings on September 21, 2021, pursuant to Regulation 60 of the Education Act, The Education Regulation 1980.
The board hereby suspends you from duties with effect from Friday, September 10, 2021 until its disciplinary proceedings are determined.
Please ensure that you provide to the Vice-Principal Mrs Loretta Ricketts and the Bursar Ms Merlene Lawrence the relevant passwords, accounts, keys and other pertinent assets allocated to you in your capacity as principal, to allow for the seamless continuity and efficiency of the school's operation in your absence.
Please also ensure that key staff under your management, specifically the system administrators and the secretary to the office of the principal, are advised of the change of management during this period.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy