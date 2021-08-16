Bob Dylan sued for allegedly drugging, sexually abusing 12-year-old girl in 1965

Legendary singer, Bob Dylan is being sued for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old 56 years ago.

According to a lawsuit filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court, Dylan allegedly plied a 12-year-old girl with drugs and alcohol before sexually abusing her at his Chelsea Hotel apartment. The plaintiff, who is referred to in the lawsuit as J.C, and who is now 68-years-old alleges that the musician used his star status to groom, gain the trust of and control her “as part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse” her.

“Bob Dylan, over a six-week period between April and May of 1965 befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff,” the lawsuit read.

The lawsuit claims the abuse occurred multiple times.

J.C. is accusing Dylan of assault, battery, false imprisonment, and infliction of emotional distress. She says the emotional effects of the abuse have been long-lasting and that she has had to seek medical treatment for them. She claims to have suffered from depression, humiliation, and anxiety which have hindered her from carrying out her “regular activities”.

She is seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial.

A spokesman for the now 81-year-old Dylan told the New York Post that the claims are untrue, and that they will be “vigorously” defended.