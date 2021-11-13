Bob Marley makes Forbes’ list of highest-paid dead celebrities

Reggae legend Bob Marley may have died some three decades ago but the iconic singer is still raking in big bucks. Marley who passed away in 1981 from cancer has made yet another appearance on Forbes’ annual ‘Highest-Paid Dead Celebrity’ list.

According to the article published late last month, Marley came in at number 11 of 13 on the 2021 list of money-making dead celebs. His estate raked in a whopping US$16 million this year according to the website.

Since Forbes began tracking the pre-tax earnings from sales, streaming, licensing and other data sources of dead celebrities, Marley has been featured on their ‘Highest-Paid Dead Celebrity’ list 17 times.

According to the wealth tracking magazine, “the reggae star’s brand— which covers speakers, turntables, headphones, clothing, and lighters— has expanded into psychedelics, thanks to an exclusive multi-year license agreement with Silo Wellness Inc. in June to develop a mushroom product line called ‘Marley One’.”

“His listeners also keep coming back to his hits like ‘Is This Love’ and ‘Jamming,’ consistently streaming his songs one billion times per year in the US,” they noted. Both songs are featured on the 14-track Bob Marley and The Wailers compilation album, Legend, which could soon hit the milestone of 100 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

In May of this year, Forbes also reported that Legend was the second album in history to spend a whopping 13 years or 676 weeks, on the Billboard 200 chart. The album has a Diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for selling 15 million copies in the United States.

The article also highlighted that over the last two decades, the Marley estate has earned approximately US$246 million.Topping the Highest-Paid Dead Celebrity list this year was British novelist Roald Dahl, creator of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ and 43 other books, 16 of which were adapted into feature films. His estate reportedly raked in US$513 million.

Other deceased celebrities who made the list included Prince with $120 million; Michael Jackson with US$75 million; Charles Schultz with US$40 million; Theodor ‘Dr. Seuss’ Geisel with US$35 million; Bing Crosby with US$33 million; Elvis Presley with US$30 million; golf legend, Arnold Palmer with US$27 million; Gerry Goffin with US$23 million; R&B icon Luther Vandross with US$21 million, Jarad ‘Juice WRLD’ Higgins with US$15 million, and former Beatle member, John Lennon with US$12 million.