Bobby Reid scores first goal of English Premier League season

Fulham striker Bobby Reid scored his first goal of this English Premier League

season in a losing effort against fellow promoted team, Leeds United.

Reid, who came on as a substitute in the 58th minute of the match on Saturday, quickly made his mark in the 62nd minute, scoring Fulhamâ€™s second goal of the game.

However, this effort could not prevent them from losing, as they fell 4-3 to Leeds in a highly entertaining game.

Fellow Jamaican player, Michael Hector, was also in the line-up for Fulham.