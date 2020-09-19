Bobby Reid scores first goal of English Premier League season

Bobby Reid scores first goal of English Premier League seasonSaturday, September 19, 2020
|
Jamaican and
Fulham striker Bobby Reid scored his first goal of this English Premier League
season in a losing effort against fellow promoted team, Leeds United.
Reid, who came on as a substitute in the 58th minute of the match on Saturday, quickly made his mark in the 62nd minute, scoring Fulhamâ€™s second goal of the game.
However, this effort could not prevent them from losing, as they fell 4-3 to Leeds in a highly entertaining game.
Fellow Jamaican player, Michael Hector, was also in the line-up for Fulham.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy