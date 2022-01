Bobby Reid scores first goal of English Premier League season

Jamaican and

Fulham striker Bobby Reid scored his first goal of this English Premier League

season in a losing effort against fellow promoted team, Leeds United.

Reid, who came on as a substitute in the 58th minute of the match on Saturday, quickly made his mark in the 62nd minute, scoring Fulham’s second goal of the game.

However, this effort could not prevent them from losing, as they fell 4-3 to Leeds in a highly entertaining game.

Fellow Jamaican player, Michael Hector, was also in the line-up for Fulham.