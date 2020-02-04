Bodies of Kobe Bryant, eight others released to their families

Bodies of Kobe Bryant, eight others released to their familiesTuesday, February 04, 2020
|
The bodies of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the seven other people who were killed in a helicopter crash last month in Calabasas, California, have been released to their families.
This is according to the website for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.
The coroner’s office announced that it had officially identified all nine victims killed in the January 26 crash last week.
In addition to 41-year-old NBA superstar, Bryant, and his 13-year-old daughter, the crash also claimed the lives of 13-year-old Payton Chester, 45-year-old Sarah Chester, 14-year-old Alyssa Altobelli, 46-year old Keri Altobelli, 56-year-old John Altobelli, 38-year-old Christina Mauser, and the helicopter’s pilot, 50-year-old Ara Zobayan.
The cause of death for all nine victims was determined to be blunt force trauma, and the manner of death was certified as accident, according to the coroner’s office.
