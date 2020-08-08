Body cam footage from George Floyd case to be released

Body cam footage from George Floyd case to be releasedSaturday, August 08, 2020
Minnesota judge ordered the release of body camera footage recorded by former
officers charged in the death of George Floyd.
Judge Peter Cahill ruled Friday the that videos from the body cameras of Thomas Lane and J Kueng from the night Floyd died will be made publicly available, but it is not clear when it will be released.
The videos were filed with the court last month by Lane’s attorney. Initially only transcripts of the audio were released, but a judge later allowed journalists and members of the public view it by appointment.
The body camera videos and transcripts were filed in court by Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, as part of a motion to have Lane’s case dismissed. Attorneys for the coalition of media organisations, had asked the judge to allow them to be published.
Floyd, a black man who was handcuffed, died on May 25 after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Tou Thao, Lane and Kueng are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter. All four officers were fired.
