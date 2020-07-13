Body found in lake confirmed to be Naya Rivera’s

Police have confirmed that the body pulled from Lake Piru on Monday is that of Glee actress Naya Rivera after a six-day search.

Rivera went missing last Wednesday afternoon during a boat day with her four-year-old son Josey.

He was found asleep on their pontoon but there was no trace of the 33-year-old former Glee star.

Earlier on Monday, the Ventura County Sheriff announced that a body had been pulled from the water.

Captain Eric Buschow confirmed on Monday afternoon that it was Rivera’s and that the family had been informed.

“This is an area we’ve been searching very hard. I don’t know what the depth is, where she was found, I’ll have to get more details. We had boat crews out on the lake at first light this morning,” he said.

“This hits home for everybody involved. We’re in the business of saving people… it’s hard for everybody involved,” he added.

He said he hoped the discovery would bring some closure to her family.

“Finding out she’s missing and then this day today, the wait and not knowing… hopefully this provides some level of closure,” he said.