Body found in search of Naya Rivera

Body found in search of Naya RiveraMonday, July 13, 2020
A body has been recovered in the search for missing Glee actress, Naya Rivera who went missing on a California lake six days ago, and was feared to have
However, authorities are yet to formally confirm that the body is that of the 33-year-old.
The actress was reported missing on Wednesday (July 8) after her 4-year-old son was found on a boat on a California lake by himself.
Search and rescue teams have spent the last six days combing the lake for traces of the actress but struggled against poor visibility and the sheer size of the lake.Â
