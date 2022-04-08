Body of man removed from Kingston Harbour

Body of man removed from Kingston HarbourFriday, April 08, 2022
|
SOME residents of Rae Town in Kingston said they went through a nerve-wracking experience on Thursday morning as they watched the police pull the body of a man, with his feet bound, from the Kingston Harbour.
As they observed the police processing the scene, the residents stood by nervously hoping that the deceased was not a member of their family. Despite numerous residents being granted a view of the body in hopes of identifying it, the man remained unidentified up to press time.
According to Inspector Rodney Matthews of the East Kingston Police Division, a call came in around 9:30 am that a body was found.
“When we came here we observed that in fact there was a body wrapped in sheet and bound with masking tape to the head and feet and with a rope around the waist [and] was seen in the water. Assistance was sought from the Marine Police Division and they removed the body from the water. The Criminal Investigation Branch, East Kingston and scene of crime personnel processed the body. Investigations continue,” Rodney told the Jamaica Observer.
— Jason Cross
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy