Body of man removed from Kingston Harbour

SOME residents of Rae Town in Kingston said they went through a nerve-wracking experience on Thursday morning as they watched the police pull the body of a man, with his feet bound, from the Kingston Harbour.

As they observed the police processing the scene, the residents stood by nervously hoping that the deceased was not a member of their family. Despite numerous residents being granted a view of the body in hopes of identifying it, the man remained unidentified up to press time.

According to Inspector Rodney Matthews of the East Kingston Police Division, a call came in around 9:30 am that a body was found.

“When we came here we observed that in fact there was a body wrapped in sheet and bound with masking tape to the head and feet and with a rope around the waist [and] was seen in the water. Assistance was sought from the Marine Police Division and they removed the body from the water. The Criminal Investigation Branch, East Kingston and scene of crime personnel processed the body. Investigations continue,” Rodney told the Jamaica Observer.

— Jason Cross