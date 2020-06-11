Body of Shahine Robinson arrives in St Ann’s Bay, to be viewed for the next two days

Body of Shahine Robinson arrives in St Ann’s Bay, to be viewed for the next two daysThursday, June 11, 2020
|
The body of late Jamaica Labour
Party (JLP) Member of Parliament Shahine Robinson arrived in St Ann’s Bay on Thursday,
June 11, where it laid in state from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm for persons to pay
their last respects.
The casket, draped in the Jamaican flag, was placed in state at the St Ann’s Bay Anglican Church and surrounded by a Guard of Honour by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).
A similar placement for residents and other mourners will be done at the St John’s Anglican Church in Ocho Rios on Friday. Viewing will be allowed between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm, according to JLP Leader and Prime Minister Andrew Holness.
PM Holness further reminded Jamaicans that public health protocols to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) will be enforced, so persons must adhere to be eligible for admission.
“As you pay your respects to our beloved former minister, I urge you to follow the health protocols outlined by the government. This means wearing your masks, sanitizing your hands, and keeping your distance of 6ft apart,” he said.
Robinson, who was Member of Parliament for North East St Ann as well as Minister of Labour and Social Security passed at her family home in St Ann on Friday, May 29. She was 66-years-old.
