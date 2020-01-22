Boeing’s 737 Max returning to skies soon?

It is has been a rough start to the new decade for airplane manufacturer Boeing.

But could a new Chief Executive Officer and a delay in the return of the airline’s 737 Max, be the sort of changes needed by the heavyweight that is still reeling from a bad 2019?

According to the latest statement released by Boeing, the 737 MAX is expected to return to skies come mid-2020.

Boeing in a statement on Tuesday (Jan 21) noted that the expected return date was not a guarantee but an estimate aimed at informing their customers and suppliers about plans surrounding the company’s operations.

Boeing was clear to emphasize that the FAA and other global regulators were ultimately responsible for determining the exact date.

Boeing said that the mid-2020 date was informed by the company’s experience to date with the certification process.

“It is subject to our ongoing attempts to address known schedule risks and further developments that may arise in connection with the certification process. It also accounts for the rigorous scrutiny that regulatory authorities are rightly applying at every step of their review of the 737 MAX’s flight control system and the Joint Operations Evaluation Board process which determines pilot training requirements,” read the carefully worded statement released by Boeing on Tuesday.

“Returning the Max safely to service is our number one priority, and we are confident that will happen. We acknowledge and regret the continued difficulties that the grounding of the 737 MAX has presented to our customers, our regulators, our suppliers, and the flying public,” added the release.

Boeing in late December 2019 announced that David Calhoun would become the aerospace company’s CEO and president effective January 13, 2020 after the firing of former CEO Dennis Muilenburg.