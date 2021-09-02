Bog Hole farmers' big gamble

MAY PEN, Clarendon — Farmers in the Bog Hole community in the northern end of this parish are avid gamblers. They often lose but they're hooked, ploughing and planting their fields again and again even after their crops are totally decimated by foul weather.

The hurricane season is among the most challenging times of the year for them and this year it's been no different.

Tropical Storm Ida, which is said to have dumped up to 12 inches of rain in some areas between last Thursday and Friday, wiped out vegetable crops and has forced many farmers back to the drawing board.

“In the hurricane season planting is a gamble, win or lose. So you just have to make up your mind that in January mi make a change (earn some money) and if mi lose dis crop I can bounce back. The only time we are not in production is when the fields are under water. But as soon as the water start to subside everybody gone [planting] again. So if I plant today and we get two heavy showers of rain it's a possibility that everything that I plant drown. But it's a process that has to continue,” explains Jermaine Vaughn, a farmer who's lived and worked in the community all his life.

“When it rains you just stand and watch your labour go down the drain because when you get the maximum [rainfall], everywhere under water. When you get the minimum, you get to reap a percentage of your crop. Any major rain is detrimental to us. If you get rain for two days and it doesn't flood, it still [results in] oversaturation of the soil and cause the crops to spoil. When you get the major, you just watch the water cover everything and you know that's a two to three weeks holiday. After the three weeks you consider to replant with the hope of reaping the crop,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“If just as the crop is about to be ready you get some more rain, you just watch it go down the drain again; and you do that for the next six months as long as the hurricane season lasts,” Vaughn said. He added that few farmers prefer the wait-and-see approach, many instead opting to plant what he called quick catch crops such as pak choi and pumpkin, instead of more expensive crops like lettuce, as they keep an eye on the weather. He explained that farming is cyclical in nature so any profit a farmer makes in the five months between January and May is used to restart farming in November to be ready for market by January.

This painful process is all too familiar to Hopeton Curtis who's been farming for most of his 47 years. He learnt by shadowing his father. “I had to accompany him to the fields and eventually mi decided to take it on as a full-time job from a young age. This is all I do,” he said. “Sometimes farming is rough because when the hurricane come, a pure water in this farm. Everything [gets washed away]. But when the water gone we affi plant it back again.” He plants lettuce, cabbage, pak choi, sweet pepper and string beans.

Curtis suffers at the hands of praedial larcenists from time to time but, as with the flooding, it is not enough to make him find another way to provide for his family.

Of the roughly 1,500 residents in Bog Hole, there are about 300 farmers who plant vegetables and rear livestock as a means to survive.