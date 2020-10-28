Bog Walk Gorge reopened after heavy rains

The Bog Walk Gorge in

Jamaica was reopened late Tuesday (October 27) after the Flat Bridge structure

was deemed impassable following heavy rains earlier this week.

The National Works Agency (NWA) announced that the corridor had reopened but urged motorists to exercise caution.

“The Bog Walk Gorge has been reopened. Please use the corridor with care. We thank those patient road users who allowed our crews to execute the difficult task of cleaning and clearing this very important corridor after the recent rains,” stated the late-night tweet.

Communications manager at the agency, Stephen Shaw, revealed that small amounts of sand remained on the road surface and encouraged motorists to be on the lookout for hazardous rocks that could have been loosened by the rains.