BOJ Deputy Governor John Robinson retiring after 36 years, replacement already being sought

Senior Deputy

Governor of the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ), John Robinson is retiring in April after

36 years of service in various capacities at the Central Bank.

Robinson will be stepping aside when his contract comes to an end, having opted not to seek a renewal.

When BUZZ caught up with Robinson on Thursday (Feb 20), he confirmed his pending departure but would not state what his next job would be. Robinson would only say he is planning to take a break before moving on to his next job, which he admitted is preferably in Jamaica. He said he would not limit his options only to Jamaica.

Robinson has been with the BOJ since 1984 and feels it’s time to go. When questioned about the imminent departure of Robinson, BOJ Governor Richard Byles praised Robinson for the work done during his tenure, joking that this is the second time around that Robinson is retiring. He told BUZZ that the process of finding a replacement is on in earnest.

Already, the BOJ has advertised the vacancy and is now receiving applications. The BOJ Governor disclosed that the process of recruitment is a long and elaborate one, which could take as much as four months to complete.

As Senior Deputy Governor, Robinson was responsible for Research and Economic Programming; Financial Stability; Banking and Market Operations. He is a career economist and banker and have held various positions at the central bank.

Robinson served as Division Chief from 2006–2011 and was promoted to Deputy Governor, Research from May 2011 prior to his appointment as Senior Deputy Governor. He also served as chief technical and economic adviser to Governor Brian Wynter, and in the absence of the Governor was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the bank. Robinson studied at Concordia University in Montreal, Canada, and Columbia University in New York. Robinson has served on the boards of the Statistical Institute of Jamaica and the National Investment Bank of Jamaica and his areas of expertise are econometric modelling and forecasting and monetary and financial economics.