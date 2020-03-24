Bold leadership: Mayor commends Health Ministry’s handling of COVID-19 threat

Bold leadership: Mayor commends Health Ministry’s handling of COVID-19 threatTuesday, March 24, 2020
Mayor of St Ann’s Bay Michael Belnavis is commending the Ministry of Health and Wellness for its handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) threat.
He said the decision to restrict movement at the island’s seaports and airports for 14 days is a “bold” step in leadership.
“We have a duty to first and foremost protect our citizens from whatever danger that exists… potential and otherwise,” said Belnavis, who is also Chairman of the National Cruise Council.
He noted that the decision was one of precaution and was similar to measures being taken right across the world. Belnavis stated that “no praise is too high” for Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton and his team, who have put measures in place and are “leaving no stone unturned” in the fight against the global pandemic.
Meanwhile, stakeholders in the resort towns of Ocho Rios, Montego Bay and Negril said the decision to place restrictions on the seaports and airports is the correct one.
