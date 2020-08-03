Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan recovers from coronavirus

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has recovered from the coronavirus. He was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on after undergoing three weeks of treatment.

However, his son, Abhishek Bachchan, is still in the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital with the virus. He tweeted that his father has tested negative and will be released to go home.

Ÿ™Ÿ½ my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. Ÿ™Ÿ½â€” Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

Both were hospitalised on July 11, but Abhishek Bachchan is yet to be released. He expressed his thanks to everyone for their support.

I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. Ÿ™Ÿ½â€” Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) Iâ€™ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. Ÿ’ªŸ½August 2, 2020

Abhishek Bachchanâ€™s wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their eight-year-old daughter, who both also contracted the virus, left the hospital last week after recovering.

The elder Bachchan, is 77-years-old and has acted in more than 200 Indian films over the past five decades. He is also a former politician and television host.

The Bachchans are often called Bollywoodâ€™s first family.