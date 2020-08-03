Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan recovers from coronavirus

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan recovers from coronavirusMonday, August 03, 2020
|
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has recovered from the coronavirus. He was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on after undergoing three weeks of treatment.
However, his son, Abhishek Bachchan, is still in the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital with the virus. He tweeted that his father has tested negative and will be released to go home.
Both were hospitalised on July 11, but Abhishek Bachchan is yet to be released. He expressed his thanks to everyone for their support.
Abhishek Bachchanâ€™s wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their eight-year-old daughter, who both also contracted the virus, left the hospital last week after recovering.
The elder Bachchan, is 77-years-old and has acted in more than 200 Indian films over the past five decades. He is also a former politician and television host.
The Bachchans are often called Bollywoodâ€™s first family.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy