Bollywood stars hospitalised with coronavirus

Several of Bollywood’s biggest stars were sent to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and his son, Abhishek Bachchan have been admitted in hospital after testing positive on Saturday (July 11).

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !July 11, 2020

Abhiskek Bachchan’s wife, the heralded actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was also admitted. The couple’s daughter tested positive for Covid-19 too.

Amitabh Bachchan who is 77-year-old is hailed by many as India’s greatest living actor and is revered in his home nation. He has made more than 180 films in a career spanning five decades.

He is reported to be in stable condition.

The news has been met with numerous tributes and well-wishes being sent to members of the illustrious family with Bachchan, particularly heralded on social media.

India has now recorded at least 849,553 cases of Covid-19, more than any other country except Brazil or the United States. At least 22,674 people have died from the virus.