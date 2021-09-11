Bolt statue one step closer

FALMOUTH, Trelawny — The fledgling tourism resort town of Falmouth is poised to boast a new attraction in the form of a giant statue of legendary sprinter Usain Bolt. It will be mounted on a platform built into the newly designed state-of-the-art fountain to be constructed in the historic Water Square.

The fountain will feature eight spouts from which water will jet into the air, creating a photo op for locals and foreigners alike. Two-storey boards, one of the iconic athlete who is a native of Trelawny, and the other of Water Square, will also be placed at the fountain in the pedestrianised area of the town centre.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation on Thursday, Mayor of Falmouth Councillor C Junior Gager, said the statue is now on the island. He invited members of the public to view the drawing of the newly designed fountain.

“The statue of Usain Bolt has been… approved by the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JHNT). We now have the full buy-in of all councillors present here, the chamber of commerce, the diaspora. We will be hosting the Mayor's Forum across various divisions to have their buy-in as well,” Gager said. “This is really beautiful and this is something we are working on with all stakeholders on board.”

Members of the public will be able to scrutinise and leave comments about the design, a sketch of which has been placed on the ground floor of the municipal building.

The mayor explained that the design of the original fountain, which dates back to 1805, has evolved over the centuries. The newly designed fountain, he revealed, will be lit up in different colours to commemorate national holidays such as Emancipation and Christmas.

Energy conservation has also been factored into the project.

“The statue and the fountain that is there now will be solar powered. Of course we will make sure we have a grid hooking up to the Jamaica Public Service Co Ltd (JPS) so that if it produces excess current it can go back in the line to JPS. So we are looking at that and we are working closely with that,” said Gager, who is also the chairman of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation.

The construction of Bolt's statue has been long-awaited in Trelawny. The legendary track star is a native of Sherwood Content in the parish.

Earlier this year Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange announced that a statue of the legendary sprinter was ready to be built in his native parish. She gave an end of year completion date.

Bolt, who turned 35 last month, is the greatest sprinter of all times. He holds world records in the 100 and 200 metres races as well as the 4 x 100m relay.

The Trelawny native has eight Olympic gold medals and 11 World Championships gold medals.