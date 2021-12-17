Booster shots debate swirls

Debate is heating up over the health and wellness ministry's offer of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots against the backdrop of hesitancy continuing to be a major hurdle facing the country, as the Government tries to get just under 1.5 million more Jamaicans inoculated to meet its March target of two million and secure herd immunity.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton told the parliamentary joint select committee on the novel coronavirus pandemic yesterday that the offering of booster vaccines is more of a policy decision than a clinical one. He stressed also that the country was well within its right to deviate from World Health Organization (WHO) guidance on boosters.

The ministry is offering booster shots to people aged 18 years and older who had received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as well as those 60 and older and health-care workers, who had received the other COVID-19 vaccines. The boosters are also available to people who are severely immunocompromised. People eligible for the shots must have completed their primary doses between two and six months ago, depending on the brand of vaccine.

In its latest update on boosters last week, the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) did not recommend a general deployment of booster shots, pointing to continued vaccine supply inequity among countries. It stressed that primary doses should be prioritised.

SAGE has recommended that immunocompromised individuals, and those aged 60 and older who received inactivated vaccines, should be offered an additional dose of WHO-approved vaccines. It said boosters can also be offered for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine although people are fully immunised from a single dose.

In its interim guidance issued in October, the WHO had said booster doses should be guided by evidence on waning vaccine effectiveness, particularly a decline in protection against severe disease in the general population and in high-risk populations, or due to a circulating variant of concern.

“Evidence remains limited and still inconclusive on any widespread need for booster doses following a primary vaccination series,” the WHO said.

More than 100 countries have deployed elements of a vaccination booster programme using a prioritisation scheme, SAGE said last week.

Yesterday Dr Tufton asserted that Jamaica still depends on critical technical guidance from the WHO to advance clinical advice on the use of vaccines and clinical response to the pandemic.

“There is no automaticity around WHO recommendations and a particular country's decision to comply in full or in part. It's clear that countries do reserve the right, based on their particular context and circumstances, to deviate or to vary, without devaluing the contribution of the WHO. So Jamaica is well within its right to offer some deviation,” Dr Tufton told the committee.

He said the understanding is that the WHO's contention around booster shots has not been the effectiveness, or lack thereof, as the science is clear that for different brands of vaccines the efficacy or effectiveness deteriorates over time. “The WHO's hesitance in recommending boosters is not around the science, it's more around the equitable distribution of vaccines,” he argued.

Dr Tufton pointed out that Jamaica no longer has a problem with vaccine access and is now in a position in which it has been dumping vaccines.

“If the science supports boosters, within a particular protocol, it is very logical, I believe, for those who have taken the time to take the first and second dose, and require a third in the form of a booster, to be given that opportunity, given that we run the risk of dumping vaccines. So the decision is [not only] scientific, but also addresses the issue of access, given that we have inventories in stock, and therefore we are well within our right to deviate from the WHO's posture,” Dr Tufton said.

Opposition spokesman on health Dr Morais Guy pointed out that the WHO does have other concerns apart from equity that should be considered.

“I don't want anybody to get the impression that I'm against boosters,” he stressed, pointing to the health minister's November 30 statement to Parliament that the country was guided by WHO recommendations to offer the shots to certain vulnerable groups.

He insisted, “If we have changed it [source of guidance] then say we have changed it. I am totally in agreement that it's within the country's right to deviate from WHO, as we could have with other things in the past that we have not.

The United States Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended boosters for people 18 and older who have been vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna brands of the vaccine.