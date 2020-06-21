Botswana dehorns rhinos to save them from poachers

Botswana dehorns rhinos to save them from poachersSunday, June 21, 2020
|
Illegal
hunting of Botswana’s dwindling rhino population has forced the African nation
to take a drastic step – dehorning the animals using chainsaws.
The animals are poached for their horns which are sold in East Asia where they are believed to cure cancer and other illnesses.
Removing the horns will make the animals worthless to poachers who have killed almost 60 of the creatures in the past two years alone.
In addition to removing the horns, the rhinos will be moved away from the Okavango Delta, a wildlife sanctuary where most of the population live, which is left largely unprotected by border patrol.
Principal veterinary officer of the Department of Wildlife and National Parks, Mmadi Reuben, said, “The message that rhinos have been dehorned must be spread far and wide”, in a video shared by the government on social media last week.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy