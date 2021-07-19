Boundbrook project expected to transform Port Antonio

PORT ANTONIO, Portland — Detailed plans for the $1-billion Boundbrook Industrial Estate were recently outlined to area residents during a town hall meeting, with the project being touted as nothing short of transformational.

“We are looking at approximately five acres. What is unique is that there is a balance between public and commercial, public and government agencies. It is that balance that we have not experienced in other parishes of the country that is truly unique for us,” said Garfield Wood, managing director of GW Architects Ltd which was contracted in February to do architectural drawings for the project. “The design intent is to create a balance between both government and private sector entities. The facility will not just be a nine-to-five facility as it will facilitate a restaurant and a supermarket and adequate parking,” Wood added.

During his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 5, minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Everald Warmington announced that the project would begin in the second quarter of the 2021/22 financial year. Last Thursday, residents who gathered at Port Antonio High School were provided with an update.

The 140,000 square foot project will include 65,000 square feet of BPO space, 21,000 square feet of space for government offices and much more, they were told.

“We are looking for a 50-year lease on the property from the [Portland] Municipal Corporation and Railway Corporation [of Jamaica] to develop… a transport centre,” said Factories Corporation of Jamaica (FCJ) Board Chairman Lyttelton Shirley. “[There will be] integration of small manufactures, a museum, a theatre and a music studio. We are going to use the railway track as a museum attraction, heritage attraction, for tourism and for our own local people to enjoy. The transport centre will be one of a kind. It's going to be cutting edge to show the respect we have for moving our people and the respect we have for those in the transport sector. It is not going to be the regular parking; it is going to be something that everybody is going to be proud of. Do not be surprised that that will even start before the Boundbrook development because we have it on fast track.”

As announced by Warmington in May, the project will be done in two phases over a 24-month period. It will see 11 government agencies being housed on lands owned by the FCJ and the National Insurance Fund. Private sector entities will also be accommodated and it is expected that there will be a return on investment through lease/rentals.

Member of Parliament for Portland Eastern, Ann-Marie Vaz said at the town hall meeting that the development is an indication of the growth of Port Antonio.

“I have never gone for anything small… This development is going to be cutting edge and in keeping with clean and green. When you hear about solar panel, rainwater harvesting, we are going to ensure that what we do is a legacy project that will take us to the next 50 to 100 years – that's what this development is all about,” she told the residents gathered.

But it is the project's ability to provide jobs that was most important for Member of Parliament for Portland Western Daryl Vaz. He recognises the value of the “significant infrastructure improvements” the parish has seen, he said, but looks forward to the day when residents no longer have to move to other parishes to find work.

“The jobs is one thing we have not been able to deliver, permanent jobs. We have seen a number of temporary jobs through construction and you get a few fortnights [of work], but that is not sustainable. What we have done here is to introduce infrastructure for BPOs, the biggest employers of jobs in Jamaica,” said Vaz who is also Minister of Science, Energy and Technology. “When this project is finished, with the BPO spaces we can get as much as 3,000 jobs right here in Boundbrook, Port Antonio. That is a game-changer for the people of Portland.”

He also gave a hint of more to come for the parish, saying the NHT will introduce the Passley Gardens Housing Scheme “within a few months”.