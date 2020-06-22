Bowden Hill Bridge reopens in Jamaica after collapsing last year

Bowden Hill Bridge reopens in Jamaica after collapsing last yearMonday, June 22, 2020
Member of Parliament for West Rural St Andrew, Juliet
Cuthbert-Flynn, shared photos from the official reopening ceremony for the
Bowden Hill Bridge in her constituency on Friday (June 21).
Prior to the bridge’s collapse on February 18, 2019, it had served to connect those living in Bowden Hill with the Stony Hill community for 70 years.
Cuthbert-Flynn, at the ceremony, said she was aware of the hardships caused to those in the community by the bridge being out of commission.
“Last year many communities were affected due to the collapse of the bridge, now with its rehabilitation, it will revive the different activities within the community and surrounding area,” she said.
While expressing happiness and excitement that the bridge was now operational, she charged residents with the task of ensuring that those using the bridge adhere to the relevant guidelines, particularly as it relates to weight restrictions.
“Now, we leave you in charge to watch and make sure that nothing over the allowable weight crosses this bridge,” she added.
The bridge was repaired by the Kingston and St Andrew Corporation at a cost of J$31.6 million.
