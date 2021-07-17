Boy, 10, dies from gunshot wound to head

The family story of 10-year-old Jahiem Bogle, who succumbed yesterday morning to injuries he sustained after being shot in the head during a drive-by shooting in a section of Arnett Gardens called Top Jungle, Thursday afternoon, has been described by the child's mother, Monique Estrene, as one of broken hearts that will never be mended.

Bogle, a promising grade five student of Iris Gelly Primary School, located in Arnett Gardens, was shot while riding his bicycle in the community.

He was the first of two children for Estrene and the only child for his father.

Estrene told the Jamaica Observer yesterday that the child's father, Akeem Bogle, whose mother died recently, has fallen once again into emotional despair. The Observer understands that when Akeem was a boy his father was killed by the gun.

Estrene said that after staying up all night at the Kingston Public Hospital on Thursday evening into yesterday morning alongside Jahiem's father, she had been hopeful he would survive. But the state of shock she experienced when doctors told her that her son had passed was indescribable.

“Normally, him go down a him father go stay because from him mother dead him seh him a tek him son because a one pickney him have. Me seh mek him stay wid him so him can gwaan cope and mend back him heart. A pon him bicycle di youth did deh when di shot fly through him head the father run go grab him up and one car stop and pick dem up. Di father hold on pon him forehead where him get the shot because a pure blood a spread. Him seh di likkle bwoy move him hand and a hold on pon it himself. When him go down [Kingston Public Hospital], him lose nuff blood,” she said, explaining that she had just returned home from work and had to rush to the hospital after hearing the news.

She continued: “Mi cyaa believe seh dem kill mi 10-year-old likkle bwoy. A two pickney mi have, one girl and one boy. Him a 10 and me daughter a two. Two a dem a mi heart and dem tek weh half a mi heart. All now mi cya cry. Mi cya believe it.”

Estrene said Bogle was a brilliant student at Iris Gelly and was loved by his teachers, peers and elders. She said the boy had an inquisitive mind, and found pleasure at the thought of how he had taught his grade five class online recently, after the teacher experienced Internet connectivity issues. Although he was set to emigrate soon, Estrene said, Bogle had always expressed a love for Kingston College and that he would have wanted to attend the institution.

Estrene told the Observer that even though doctors had confirmed her son's death she will forever be in disbelief.

“Yesterday morning, after the CT scan (computed tomography scan) and emergency surgery the night before, dem seh dem ago do another CT scan. Dem tek him out a intensive care and a carry him go round a di room fi do di CT scan. Mi hear di machine go beeeep. Dem push him back inna di room. Dem come to me and a seh dem lose him pulse and a try get it back, and den dem come back to me and seh him dead. All now mi nuh believe seh him dead. Him father seh him can always get more children, but will never get back another Jahiem,” she said.

A source from the Iris Gelly Primary School told the Observer that the school community has grieving Bogle's tragic death.

“Teachers are mourning. They say he was loving. He loved to hug, even when they didn't want any hugs. Teachers in grades 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 all talk about him,” said the source.