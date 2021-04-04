Boy accidentally gets COVID-19 vaccine, dad says he thought it was okay

An investigation has been launched after an 8-year-old boy received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas, after his father registered him for the jab.

The father of the boy said he registered him online for the jab and when he received the QR Code verification took him to get inoculated at a drive-up site.

According to the child’s pediatrician, Marcial Oquendo, who spoke to CBS DFW, the father wasn’t aware that COVID-19 vaccines were not yet approved for use in children.

According to Oquendo, the boy’s father thought it was okay because he was allowed to register the child on the system.

He was under the assumption that because he submitted the child’s information and got an appointment, this meant it was for children, Oquendo said

Chief Robert Fite of the Grand Prairie Fire Department said some 3,800 people were vaccinated the day the boy came through the drive-up site and that plans were underway to track down the paramedic who administered the jab.

Dallas County officials have labelled the incident an ‘oversight’ which they have attributed to ‘human error”

On March 25 Pfizer shared that it had already began testing its vaccine on kids aged 12 to 15.

The first participants in the study have already gotten their shots, which were developed in partnership with German drugmaker BioNTech.