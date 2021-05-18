Boy accuses cop of squeezing his penis, female officer charged with sexual assault in T&T

A police officer in Trinidad and Tobago has been ordered to stay away from a fifteen-year-old boy, following allegations that the law enforcement officer sexually assaulted the teen.

Officer Solange Griffith is charged with one count of sexual penetration, two counts of sexual touching, and three counts of perverting the course of justice.

Reports are that in August 2020, the boy, accompanied by his aunt, told the Child Protection Unit that he was sexually assaulted by Griffith.

According to the boy, he was assaulted on three occasions by the female police officer.

The first incident occurred on December 26, 2019, when the boy alleges that Griffith squeezed his penis.

In the second incident, which occurred on January 1, 2020, the boy said he was at the home of the officer, when she allegedly had sexual intercourse with him against his will.

The boy further said that in the third incident, which occurred sometime in April, 2020, while at his home the woman took his right hand and placed it inside her private parts.

The boy’s aunt also shared that on three separate occasions she allegedly received various sums of money from the officer, funds she believes were to deter her from making a report about the incidents.