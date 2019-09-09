Boyz lead Guyana 3-0 at halftime

Boyz lead Guyana 3-0 at halftimeMonday, September 09, 2019
Jamaicaâ€™s Reggae Boyz led Guyana 3-0 at halftime in their CONCACAF Nations League Monday evening (Sept 9).
The match is being played at the Leonora Track and Field Centre in Guyana. Alvas Powell scored a brace in the 14th and 26th minutes, with Dever Orgill getting the other in the 44th.
The Reggae Boyz are looking to win the opening two Group C encounters after they trounced Antigua and Barbuda 6-0 at the Montego Bay Sports Complex last Friday. They started the match at the top of the group on goal difference over their opponents. Guyana defeated Aruba 1-0 in their opening match.
