BPO boss defends working conditions in the sector

Country manager and associate vice-president for Sutherland Global Services Claude Duncan has added his voice to other leaders in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry who have rejected claims of poor treatment of employees.

“I think part of the challenge is understanding when people say sweatshop what do they really mean because it is such a broad term and it is insulting. All you have to do is visit any BPO organisations,” Duncan told the Jamaica Observer at Sutherland's tablet handover ceremony held at Dupont Primary and Infant School in Kingston on Tuesday.

“If you look at Sutherland and you look at the things online, the employees speak for themselves. We have over 8,000 employees, and the industry has 40,000 and it's a bit ridiculous how we continue to focus on the one or two persons who speak badly,” he added.

Duncan's view came one week after the Observer reported the complaints of some workers in the BPO sector who pointed to what they said was the deterioration of their mental health which was caused by poor work conditions and random salary alterations.

But Duncan argued that employees usually leave jobs due to poor leadership.

“The fact is, in the outsourcing world, we are focused on productivity, and there are certain things around coming to work on time, when you have your breaks, reporting back. Unlike other regular Jamaican companies where somebody can come late to work everyday and it doesn't matter,” Duncan said.

“The work ethic we have in the BPO environment is almost the work ethic you want to develop in your life. If you are to migrate to the United States, United Kingdom or wherever, the same work ethic they require up there is what we are having out here and that is what people have a problem with,” he argued.

The BPO giant Sutherland currently has five outlets across the island — one in Portmore, two in Kingston and two others in Mandeville.