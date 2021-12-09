BPO growth projected to accelerate up to 2024

FUTURE Market Insights (FMI), an analytics and research source, says that the markets for business process outsourcing (BPO) services globally are expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 13.9 per cent from 2021-2031, reaching a valuation of around US$6.2 billion by the end of 2021.

The source attributes the projected gains to technological advancements in the IT and telecoms industries.

It was noted by FMI that,“The [novel coronavirus] pandemic has impacted every sector, and social distancing norms have driven the transition towards digitalisation while ensuring safety.

“BPO organisations have shifted from single-function operations to multifunctional operations to reduce the risk of viral transmission at a single location.”

Yoni Epstein, founding chairman & CEO of itelbpo Smart Solutions, a company which has operations in the Caribbean and in the United States, said in response to the projection, “I do see the Caribbean region growing faster than normal and I predict that it will remain so for the next three years.”

Epstein said his projection was based on a few factors, the first being, “Companies are spreading their risk out of the Asian markets into the LACA region [of] Latin America & Caribbean for diversification and ease of movement.”

The other premise he shared was “As US wages increase and [with] inflation, it will drive further jobs off of the shores in the US to this region, given its proximity and value proposition.”

Elizabeth Morgan, trade specialist in an article published by Caricom, said over 100,000 persons are now employed in BPOs throughout the Caribbean, including in the Dominican Republic, but the net results were not clear.

Morgan said, “So BPOs on location contribute to the gross domestic product (GDP) through employment (wages), payment of lease/rent and utilities for accommodation, and purchase of local goods and other services. While tax revenues may be earned, governments also provide tax concessions to BPOs which tend to operate within and/or under laws related to special economic zones.”

The writer said it was not clear what percentage of foreign exchange earned by foreign-based BPOs flows into and is retained in the host countries. She concluded, “If the BPO is locally owned, then foreign exchange is earned from payments for contracted services. In addition, we ought to consider the foreign exchange outflow as the company may also import goods and services and repatriate income. This needs further study.”