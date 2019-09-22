BPOs want easier process to donate used computers to schools

A leading player in the country’s

business process outsourcing (BPO) industry is calling on the Government to

make it easier and less bureaucratic for BPOs to donate their used computers to

needy schools.

Lisa Lakes, the Chief Development Officer at itelbpo made the call during her presentation at the company’s inaugural itelFest at the Courtleigh Auditorium in New Kingston recently.

“With the size of the BPO, we have a lot of resources that can be redirected to needy causes, specifically, schools, and we would like to work with the Government to find a way to make it easier for us to donate the computers to schools,” she told BUZZ.

By law, the companies are mandated to destroy the used computers when they are no longer needed by the company. If the company is to donate the devices to an institution, it has to go through a long process that involves more than one agency.

Therefore, Lake said: “The only way to get rid of them is to damage them.”

President of the Business Process Industry Association of Jamaica, Gloria Henry, who was present at the corporate event, supported the call.

She explained that approval is required from the Special Economic Zone Authority for the computers to be donated.

“And if it is going to be donated to a school, there are several different steps that it has to go through. So, you have to get approval from the Ministry of Education as well, and then it has to go through a custom procedure and all of that takes time so it can be frustrating at times,” Henry said, adding the process can take as much as six months.

She continued: “Many of these companies change out their computer after two to three years, and those computers are still very good and can be used in a school environment, so that’s why the BPO wants the process to be made easier.”