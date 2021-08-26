JUST more than a week after Tropical Storm Grace lashed the island, leaving more than $170 million in infrastructural damage and scores of people living on the edge, Jamaicans are being warned to brace for more rain.

Local and international meteorological services are warning Jamaicans to brace for rain today and into the weekend.

Late yesterday Jamaica's meteorological service reported that a tropical wave was expected to be west of the island this morning and develop into a broad area of low pressure south-west of Jamaica during the course of today.

The tropical wave is expected to bring an increase in showers, thunderstorms, and strong gusty winds, especially along Jamaica's south coast today through to Friday.

According to the met service, the island should see widespread showers and thunderstorms today, especially during the afternoon and into tonight.

In the meantime, AccuWeather forecast that the tropical depression could strengthen into a hurricane and target the United States after it passes Jamaica.

“Even if it does not strengthen in the short term, the tropical wave can enhance showers and thunderstorms through Thursday across Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, two areas that were also pummelled by Grace's heavy rain last week,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

“The feature under scrutiny, designated as Invest 99L by the National Hurricane Center up to yesterday, remained largely disorganised during the early part of this week, as it produced showers and breezy conditions across parts of the Caribbean and northern portions of South America.

“The current location of 99L is unusually far south, but there have been three storms that were named even further south throughout hurricane history,” said the forecaster.

Just more than a week ago Jamaica received a battering from Tropical Storm Grace as heavy rains and winds associated with the cyclone toppled trees, utility poles, and flooded roads, leaving some motorists and pedestrians stranded in sections of the island.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has reported that a preliminary estimate of the damage from Tropical Storm Grace was $171 million.

According to Holness, the estimate was based on assessments conducted by the National Works Agency.

He said six parishes were assessed to have been badly damaged, namely Kingston, St Andrew, St Thomas, Portland, St Mary, and Clarendon.

While noting that no life was lost, Holness said several communities and 198 roads were impacted by flooding, resulting from deposits of silt and debris which blocked drains.