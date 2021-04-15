Brains not brawn

With almost 400 murders across the island since the start of the year and increasingly louder calls for the Government to introduce drastic measures to deal with the criminals, Prime Minister Andrew Holness remains adamant that there is no room for a special police squad in Jamaica to track down killers.

According to Holness, when the country's murder rate saw an unmitigated rise in the 1990s the response was to form police squads and adopt a hard policing approach which did not work then and would not work now.

“We made it clear in 2016 that this was not what we want for our country and I don't need anybody from outside to tell me that is not what I want. I don't need any human rights group to tell me that. This is not what Jamaica will do,” Holness told the Jamaica Observer during a question and answer session last Thursday.

He said the strategy being used by his Administration includes increased forensic support for police, tighter control of Jamaica's borders to reduce the access to guns and greater investment in Jamaica's security apparatus.

“We can't rely only on witness statements. We have to invest in the science and the forensics. We have made that investment in the cyber forensics… in terms of DNA and chemical analysis and so forth and you will see that the police have been able to quickly interdict and arrest persons after major crimes have been committed,” said Holness as he pointed to the number of headline grabbing crimes which the police have solved in recent times.

Holness said he has told the commissioner of police that while they have been doing very well in solving crimes, he wants more efforts to prevent these things from happening.

“And you will hear and another few weeks some other measures which we will be putting in place to assist with the preventative side of things.”

The prime minister said the police will also move to address the reprisal killings which make up a large part of the country's murder numbers.

“When I read what is said about crime and everybody giving their opinion about crime and some people are making sense and others you know,” quipped Holness.

He argued that crime is multi-dimensional, and the Government's response is also multi-dimensional and all areas are being addressed.

“We are making the investment, there is no question about it and we are seeing results. However, there is a national mood which rightfully is frustrated with Governments and how they have dealt with crime before. There is a national mood of outrage… because while we can say we have flattened the crime curve, we cannot say we have flattened the violence curve.

“So the level of violence has increased in the real terms and from what the public is consuming. So the strategy is not just looking at the police dimension, we need to have a strong national security apparatus to manage our borders, manage our water, manage our ports and manage the corruption of law enforcement officers,” said Holness.

“So this idea that there is no crime plan and so forth, when I hear it I get very frustrated because we have spent a lot of time, more than any other Government has, in doing comprehensive review of how to treat with this situation and at the same time bring down police killings and extra-judicial killings,” declared Holness as he argued that any objective onlooker would say the Government is trying even though he is not yet satisfied with the outcome.