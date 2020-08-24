Brandy and Monica up next for Verzuz battle

More than 20 years after facing off on their 1998 hit , Brandy and Monica will reconvene for a Verzuz Battle on Monday, August 31.

The Livestream competition sees a number of music heavyweights facing one another with their biggest hits. It was launched in March by producers, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

The competition has included guests such as Erykah Badu vs Jill Scott, 2 Chainz vs Rick Ross, and DMZ vs Snoop Dogg, and dancehall veterans, Beenie Man and Bounty Killer.

Brandy released her first album in eight years, B7, last month. Monica’s latest studio release was Code Red in 2015, which included guest features by Missy Elliot, Lil Wayne, Timbaland and Akon.

Fans will tune in for more than the hits from these two, as the pair have been the subject of major tabloid scrutiny since the nineties, over speculation that the feud in their song The Boy Is Mine had spilled over into a real-life one.

However, both Brandy and Monica have consistently denied any rifts.